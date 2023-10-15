Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,727 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $86,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. 55,118,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,698,609. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

