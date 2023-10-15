KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,678 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of Linde worth $198,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 191.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Linde by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.65.

LIN stock opened at $377.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $274.97 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

