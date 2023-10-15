KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 5,140,276 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,140,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Bank of America stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

