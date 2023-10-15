Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

