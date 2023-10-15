CBOE Vest Financial LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 208,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

