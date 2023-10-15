EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.11 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $141.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.15 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.