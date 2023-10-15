WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.43 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.69. The stock has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

