DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $883.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $426.41 and a 12 month high of $925.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $853.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $792.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

