Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 73 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.43 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

