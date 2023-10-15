Key Financial Inc Buys 39 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $405,248,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $355.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.51 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.