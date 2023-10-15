iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $442.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.69. The company has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.43 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.