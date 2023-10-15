Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,143 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $122.60 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

