United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,303,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.08. 2,759,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,551. The firm has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.54 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

