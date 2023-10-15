Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 492 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VUG traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.19. 737,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,284. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.48 and its 200-day moving average is $271.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

