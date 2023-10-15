Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Invests $255,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,222,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,066. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.