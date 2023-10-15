Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Accenture Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ACN traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $301.83. 1,672,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.13. The company has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.