The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $84.35 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

