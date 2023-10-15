Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $108.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.