Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

