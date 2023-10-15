Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.76.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $195.75 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.91 and a 200-day moving average of $214.94. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

