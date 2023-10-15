Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 1,940 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

AbbVie stock opened at $147.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

