The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $44,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PNC opened at $118.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.86. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

