Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,828 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after acquiring an additional 332,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,219 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

TFC stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.