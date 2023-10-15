CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 10,992 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 247.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $309.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.07 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

