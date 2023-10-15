Bray Capital Advisors Sells 600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.1 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.