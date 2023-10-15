Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $365.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.48.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

