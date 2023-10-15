Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.8 %

ACN stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.83. 1,672,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,309. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.13.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.