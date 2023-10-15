Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $178,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 31.1% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.52.

MA traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.27. The company has a market cap of $375.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $287.84 and a 1 year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

