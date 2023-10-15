Bogart Wealth LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.88.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $284.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

