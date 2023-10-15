EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 572 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $548.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $574.40. The company has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

