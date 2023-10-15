Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

