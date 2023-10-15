Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 245,988 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 245,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Intuitive Surgical worth $514,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.15. 2,938,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,091. The company has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $182.56 and a one year high of $358.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.