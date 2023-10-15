Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,391,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Netflix worth $613,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.68. 6,316,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822,896. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.51 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

