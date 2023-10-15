Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 137,405 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $959,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.5 %

AVGO stock traded down $22.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $883.18. 2,833,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,130. The company has a market capitalization of $364.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $426.41 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $853.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $792.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.