Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 14,413,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,239,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

