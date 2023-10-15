Chase Investment Counsel Corp Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.54 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

