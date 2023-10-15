Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $72,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,394,000 after purchasing an additional 185,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 96,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,925,000 after acquiring an additional 176,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.60. 1,472,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,870. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $133.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average of $111.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

