Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 66 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $926.46 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $727.43 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $930.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $924.97. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

