Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Lessened by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $76,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,710,000 after buying an additional 652,439 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.40. 3,092,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.11 and its 200-day moving average is $223.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.