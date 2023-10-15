Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $125,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,526,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,457,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

