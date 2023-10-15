Chase Investment Counsel Corp Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $32.17 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

