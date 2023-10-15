Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Salesforce worth $102,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,615,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $175,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $3,097,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,615,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,304 shares of company stock valued at $142,849,894. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5 %

CRM traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.59. 3,678,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.52. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.