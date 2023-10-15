Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $278.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.72 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

