KBC Group NV Sells 16,726 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of McKesson worth $78,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in McKesson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MCK opened at $462.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $463.45.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

