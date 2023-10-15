Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178,109 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of iShares Gold Trust worth $72,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,630,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,719. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

