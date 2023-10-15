Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $213.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.14 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

