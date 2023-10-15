EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $136.50 and a one year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

