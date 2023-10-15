Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

