Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
