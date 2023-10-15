Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

