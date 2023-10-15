Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.11 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

